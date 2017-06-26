Zambia will be major timber exporter – Mulusa
June 26, 2017
HONE SIAME, Lusaka GOVERNMENT through the Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) will secure 50,000 hectares of land in each
Nkwazi win morale booster – Zesco coach
June 26, 2017
MULWANDA LUPIYA, MATHEWS KABAMBA, Ndola, Kitwe ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic is delighted with Saturday's 2-0 victory over Nkwazi, saying it
Zanaco warm up for Al Ahly with victory
June 26, 2017
MULWANDA LUPIYA, Shinde Stadium, Mufulira WANDERERS 1 NAPSA 2 NAPSA Stars yesterday edged Mufulira Wanderers in a Super Division Week 14 match
Lungu condemns graveyard clash
June 26, 2017
CATHERINE MUMBA, ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka PRESIDENT Lungu has condemned the fracas that left several people injured when alleged United Party for
Wina puts widows in focus
June 26, 2017
CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina has directed the Ministry of Gender to spearhead the commemoration of the Widows Day, whose
Turning point
June 26, 2017
NANCY SIAME, NKOLE MULAMBIA, Ndola NKOMBO KACHEMBA, MWILA NTAMBI, Chingola PRESIDENT Lungu yesterday launched construction works of the US$397 million new Simon
Local airline given green light into aviation market
June 26, 2017
NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka GOVERNMENT has introduced policies that are creating an enabling environment for domestic airline operators' entry into the local
Venture into agriculture to boost income, civil servants told
June 26, 2017
CHAMBO NG'UNI, Kabwe CENTRAL Province permanent secretary Chanda Kabwe has urged civil servants in the region to venture into agriculture to
News
Business
Court News
Sports
Entertainment
