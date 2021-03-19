Zulu Wedding – A review

CAROLINE NENGUKE

Author: Dudu Busani-Dube

Pages: 358

Language: English

Genre: Fiction

ISBN-13: 9780639939100

First published: 2018

MY LOVE for all things literary had been slipping. I was worried that I was losing the one thing that I have always enjoyed – reading. Without the reading pleasure, what else could I unreservedly enjoy?

Anyway, a trip to Johannesburg sent me on a bookshop trawl, trying to discover what’s new on the literary scene and what could spur those literary juices flowing again.

My trawl revealed a book that I was initially sceptical about – Zulu Wedding by Dudu Busani-Dube.

This is an unconventional book – whereas films are adapted from books, this book is an adaptation of the movie Zulu Wedding.

Zulu Wedding, the book, was never a “love at first sight” kind of affair for me – the shop attendant at the bookstore introduced me to it.

This is because the book itself doesn’t give a summary of what it’s about as is the norm at the back cover of a book; instead, it gives an excerpt of a dialogue in the book. CLICK