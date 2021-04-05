Zulu warns against maize fields selling

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

SOME farmers in Eastern Province are allegedly selling their maize to unscrupulous private buyers before the crop is harvested from the fields, Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu has revealed.

Mr Zulu said some farmers in the region have sold their maize to the private traders before harvesting it.

He said his office has received information that farmers are selling their maize fields.

The minister told journalists here that the farmers have given unscrupulous ‘briefcase’ buyers access to their maize fields to harvest the produce.

Mr Zulu reminded the farmers against “throwing away” the support Government has been rendering through the subsidised farm inputs by selling their crop to private buyers.

“It has come to our attention that some farmers are selling their maize while the crop is still in the field. This is a sure recipe for hunger and it has resulted into theft of crops from neighbouring farmers’ fields,” he said.

He said farmers who are selling their maize to private buyers are defeating Government's efforts to