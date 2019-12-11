Zulu sets mind on poverty reduction

The Minister’s Desk With VIOLET MENGO

Lusaka

ONE of the outstanding features of the Eastern Province is the South Luangwa National Park, one of the greatest wildlife sanctuaries in the world.

According to the South Luangwa News Bulletin, the park hosts a wide variety of wildlife, birds and vegetation. It has 60 different animal species and over 400 bird species.

Further, the now famous ‘walking safari’ which is one of the finest ways to experience Africa’s pristine wilderness first-hand, originated in this park, says the Ministry of Tourism and Arts in the National Tourism Board publication.

The varying seasons complement the park’s abundance, ranging from; dry, bare bushveld in the winter, to a lush and green wonderland in the summer months.

Makebi Zulu is Eastern Province minister whose region lies between the Luangwa River and borders with Malawi to the east and Mozambique to the south from Isoka.

In this week’s column, Mr Zulu discusses the region’s massive tourism potential and its robust agricultural industry. The minister also talks about the measures Government has put in place to eliminate poverty and CLICK TO READ MORE