Zulu brace pushes Zanaco to 4th position

ALEX NJOVU, Sunset Stadium, Lusaka

ZANACO 2 KYSA 0

ZANACO yesterday beat Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) in a Super Division brought-forward Week Four match to climb to fourth position on the log and coach Mumamba Numba said the victory is a morale booster for Saturday’s Confederation Cup first round return fixture against Bolton City of Mauritius.

Zanaco have six points at par with Nkana, Nkwazi and Kansanshi Dynamos, but the former have a better goal aggregate.