Zulu brace pushes Zanaco to 4th position

September 26, 2019
1 Min Read
ZANACO defender Teberius Lombard (left) tackles Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy midfielder Maunga Kabuku during a Super Division brought-forward Week Four match at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. Zanaco won 2-0. PICTURE: ALLAN MATIYA

ALEX NJOVU, Sunset Stadium, Lusaka
ZANACO 2 KYSA 0
ZANACO yesterday beat Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy (KYSA) in a Super Division brought-forward Week Four match to climb to fourth position on the log and coach Mumamba Numba said the victory is a morale booster for Saturday’s Confederation Cup first round return fixture against Bolton City of Mauritius.
Zanaco have six points at par with Nkana, Nkwazi and Kansanshi Dynamos, but the former have a better goal aggregate.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

