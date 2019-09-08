Zuba is back

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

SEASON three of Zambia’s first telenovela, Zuba, is tomorrow expected to hit local television screens on DStv’s Zambezi Magic channel 162.

Zuba portrays the story of a young and promising Zambian girl named Zuba (Mwaka Mugala) from Maluba village who faces a number of challenges as she struggles for survival while under the constant and cruel watch of her step mother.

The innocent rural teenage girl leaves her family behind to work as a maid for a complex and wealthy urban family called the Soslas where she falls for the younger son of the house, Thando.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/