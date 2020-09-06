ZTA should get its house in order for the sport to develop

THE wrangles that have taken centre stage in the Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) must end as soon as possible.

Dealing with these wrangles is now the main business in the association instead of concentrating on developing the sport which has taken thousands of steps backwards over the last few years.

By now, everyone who follows tennis in the country knows that Zambia has been serving a length ban from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for failing to pay affiliation fees.

These debts dates as far back 2009 and as a result, the country has been unable to host the prestigious Zambia Open

Championship which used to attract players from various parts of the world.

At first, the money that ZTA owed ITF stood at US$3,000 in 2009 but I guess the amount has grown over the years and it could be much bigger now.

We expect all those who love the sport to be working towards paying these debts to ITF so that Zambia can be re-admitted into the international tennis body unlike the bickering we are seeing now.

Surely, US$3,000 is a small amount for the federation to fail to pay if they put their heads together and work with all the clubs.

With dedication, togetherness and commitment, ZTA cannot fail to raise US$3,000 or even more but it seem divisions have been pulling the federation backwards.

ZTA president Wane Msiska recently warned that he will no longer condone indiscipline in the association and we are waiting to see what will happen next.

I agree with Msiska that ZTA needs discipline because amidst all these wrangles, it is ultimately the sport that has suffered.

ZTA were scheduled to hold southern regional elections on August 1 in Kabwe but the meeting was called off due to

confusion.

According to ZTA vicepresident Gibson Phiri, some people who were not paid up members stormed the meeting and demanded to be part of the proceedings. Now if it is true that people that have never bothered to pay affiliation fees travelled to Kabwe, then it is unfortunate.

There is no one who owns the sport by birth and therefore everyone must become a member through paying affiliation fees.

People who love the sport must know that when they pay affiliation fees, then they become bonafide members of the

association and earn the right to have their say. You cannot travel for the annual general meeting when your club has not paid membership fees.

We hope that the regional elections that ZTA held recently signaled the restoration of discipline in association.

When Msiska came into office, the first thing he did was to extend an olive branch and embraced even those that were facing suspensions at a time in the spirit of starting on a new page. But it seems the gesture was misinterpreted as a weakness as wrangles have persisted.

On the other hand, there is a group which claims that the Msiska-led executive has not been giving them audience. I can urge the executive to sit with the aggrieved party and hear their concerns. Maybe they have a genuine case.

It is only through dialogue that the tennis family will be able to resolve their misunderstandings and find the way forward.

For now, everyone who loves the sport must support the current executive because there can only be one leader at a particular time.

Congratulations to the newly elected southern region president Mwelwa Chibesakunda and his team, we just hope that the holding of regional elections is the beginning of the better things to come in tennis, the sport which we so much cherish.

Those who feel they have better ideas on how to run the sport must offer advice to the current leadership. But it is also important for those holding positions currently to accept criticism and embrace ideas from others as long they are constructive.

