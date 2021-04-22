ZTA keeps focus on domestic tourism industry

ZTA With Betty Chabala

THE travel and tourism industry, as we know, has registered unparalleled growth in the past few decades and has become one of the primary employment and income generators across the globe.

However, coronavirus is by far the worst crisis that has hit the industry, impacting all segments – domestic, inbound and outbound and the tourism value chain. The crisis has put the tourism business activity globally to an unimaginable halt.

Once the world emerges from this crisis, the industry will undoubtedly bounce back and would be well prepared to cater to the needs of travellers and match their expectations.

The virus has changed the contours of the globe, and post-COVID-19, domestic tourism is expected to take the lead in recovering.

Domestic tourism embraces those travelling within their own country, and when developed in a meaningful way, it is a sustainable and complementary way to international tourism and offers destinations an exceptional platform for year-round tourism economic growth and development.

Domestic tourism is the key driver of the tourism sector globally