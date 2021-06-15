ZSIC Life living up to its name

VICTOR KALALANDA, Lusaka

IMAGINE this: you start paying part of your salary to a friend, who promises that when you die, they will use that money to take care of your children by footing their daily bills and taking them to university. But when you finally breathe your last, your friend fails to honour their promise because they absolutely have no earnings or savings to be able to foster your children or bear financial responsibilities left in your wake. If you had known that this would happen, probably you would never have trusted your friend and never would a dime of your hard-earned income have ended up in their pocket. In the insurance industry, such a friend depicts insolvency, which dogs insurance companies and often precipitates their death, with the distinctive exception, however, of the buoyant State-owned Zambia State Insurance Company (ZSIC) Life. Proving to be a far cry from other companies that tend to be the indictment of the insurance business because of poor administration, ZSIC Life is literally living up to its name—it’s giving life. Ever since its transformation agenda was set in motion in 2017, at the behest of Government’s investment arm, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), ZSIC Life has created the financial solidity any Zambian would be looking for before they can choose an insurance company for protection, either in the event of death or if they fell short on school fees for their children. In order to make the insurance company a pure success story—a mandate which IDC is carrying out for every state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Zambia—Government sought the skills of Christabel Banda, an insurance, finance and audit guru, to serve as managing director of the previously loss-making SOE. “I joined ZSIC Life in 2017,” says Banda. “Initially, I came in on an acting basis. I was brought in to kick-start the CLICK TO READ MORE