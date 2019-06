MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE Zambia Squash Association (ZSA) has given Ndola Squash Club a green light to stage the Zambia Closed Championship next month.

“We have given Ndola Squash Club rights to host the Zambia Closed Championship but I am not confirming that they will host unless if you ask them…http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/