ZRU proposes regional leagues

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

IN a bid to help clubs cut down on expenses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has proposed that the remaining league matches be played in regions when sports activities resume.

ZRU administrative officer Noble Chisanga said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the financial positions of many clubs, hence the need for them to be divided into regions so that they do not travel long distances.

Chisanga said playing league matches in regions will greatly reduce the travel expenses for teams because they will cut on fuel, accommodation and