ZRL, TAZARA to earn $4.2 million fuel deal

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Railways Limited (ZRL) and Tanzania-Zambia Railways Limited (TAZARA) are expected to earn about US$4.2 million from the transportation of fuel following the signing of a contract with Delta Energy Zambia Limited.

The tripartite transport agreement is in response to the Statutory Instrument (SI) number seven of 2018, which makes it mandatory for all transporters to move 30 percent of heavy and bulk cargo via rail.