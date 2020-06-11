ZRL loses huge income because of coronavirus

CHIMWEMWE MWALE Ndola

ZAMBIA Railways Limited (ZRL) has been losing about K1.6 million of revenue per month since the suspension of passenger train services in April this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ZRL chief executive officer Christopher Musonda said this accounts for about 10 percent of the company’s revenue per month.

In an interview, Mr Musonda said the company recorded a reduction of 20 percent in cargo transportation because of lockdown restrictions in some neighbouring countries.

He, however, said the company is back on track after some countries eased restrictions