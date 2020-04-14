ZRCS gives position on floods

MAYENGO NYIRENDA

THE Zambia Red Cross Society (ZRCS) says the effects of climate change have left some communities in a panicking state as road network infrastructure and housing units have been damaged in floods.

ZRCS vice president Peter Malasa was speaking when the organisation donated assorted items to the families who were recently displaced by floods in Mambwe district in Eastern Province.

Some communities in Mambwe district have had their homes and crop fields destroyed by the floods.

Mr Malasa said since the onset of this year's rainy season, many communities have been left stranded due to