ZRA, ZDA partner to lure investors

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) to attract foreign direct investment and broaden the revenue base in the country.

ZRA commissioner-general Kingsley Chanda said the partnership will enable the two institutions to make it easy for investors to operate efficiently.

Mr Chanda said during the signing ceremony in Lusaka on Friday that both ZRA and ZDA have a role to play in facilitating local and READ MORE