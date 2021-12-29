ZRA wins SADC goods verification case

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) is entitled to verify whether or not goods imported from a Southern African Development Community (SADC) member state conform with what is stated in a SADC certificate of origin. The Supreme Court has ruled that ZRA is authorised to verify if merchandise imported from a SADC country conform to what is stated in a SADC certificate of origin issued by the exporting member state from the regional body. A certificate of origin is a required document by an importing country for the purpose of granting tax-free, statistics and risk assessment. This is in a case Henred Fruehauf Zambia Limited challenged ZRA's decision to deny preferential treatment of six second-hand trailers the company imported into Zambia from South Africa in 2019 for use in transporting goods. When the trailers arrived at the Zambian border accompanied by SADC certificates of origin issued in South Africa, Henred Fruehauf Zambia Limited clearing agents claimed that the trailers were entitled to preferential treatment for importation into Zambia. The agents stated that the trailers were