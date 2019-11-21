ZRA wants clearing agents empowered

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has presented a proposal to the Ministry of Finance on options that can help empower local clearing agents to boost their liquidity.

The proposed measures include compelling all government institutions to clear goods using indigenous Zambian-owned companies and to give a minimum of 20 percent of their volumes to these firms.

ZRA Commissioner-General Kingsley Chanda is positive that the measures will help facilitate the growth of local clearing companies, create jobs and