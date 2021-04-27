ZRA unearths plot

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

A plot has been unearthed in which some clearing agents allegedly want to coerce others to participate in a countrywide strike to paralyse economic activities by disrupting border operations of the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

Clearing agents want to protest over ZRA’s introduction of a clearing management module which is aimed at improving service delivery, mitigate taxpayer identification number (TPIN) abuse, reduce custom fraud, and ultimately cut revenue leakages.

The protest at borders is aimed at making it difficult for ZRA to clear imported essential goods such as fuel, medicines and food stuffs, which could result in fuel shortages and paralyse economic activities.

Health facilities may also be hit with a shortage of drugs due to the disturbed supply chain by