ZRA tightens screws on TPIN abuse

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

IN A bid to plug off abuse of Tax Payer Identification Numbers (TPINs) by some clearing agents, Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has tightened screws by implementing the Clearing Agents’ Management Module (CAMM) on the Customs Electronic Licensing System on the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World system.

ZRA acting corporate communications manager Robert Zawe said the module comes with various benefits to importers and exporters as well as ZRA and Government.

Mr Zawe said in a statement yesterday that benefits include mitigating TPIN abuse, reducing customs fraud by unscrupulous persons, reducing debt stock on the part of ZRA and ultimately reducing revenue leakage.

"In the recent past, there has been a lot of cases of TPIN abuse to avoid paying Advance Income Tax, to perpetuate fraud such as smuggling and