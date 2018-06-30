ZRA system ‘brakes’

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE last-minute overwhelming response by Zambians to register for the taxpayer identification number (TPIN) with Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has nearly incapacitated the online system.This has resulted in meandering queues of people resorting to the manual registration system ahead of the deadline today, which ZRA says will not be extended.

A check by the Daily Mail at ZRA head office yesterday found long queues of people wanting to manually register for TPIN.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/