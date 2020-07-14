ZRA strikes killer blow on smugglers

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO CURTAIL increased cases of smuggling, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has suspended the charging of penalties on smuggled goods and introduced the compulsory forfeiture of seized goods to Government.

ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda has also directed that vehicles used in the illegality be surrendered to Government, effective yesterday.

Further, licences of clearing agents involved in smuggling must be revoked and reported to law enforcement agencies, especially the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and CLICK TO READ MORE