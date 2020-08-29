ZRA spreads tentacles to Mongu

KELLY NJOMBO

Mongu

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) has opened a regional office in Mongu to increase revenue collection in the region.

The office building, which was officially launched yesterday, was procured from Standard Chartered Bank at a cost of K1.5 million and renovated to suit ZRA needs.

ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda said the new office serves as part of the organisation’s transformational agenda to take services closer to the people.

Mr Chanda said it is prudent for the authority to expand its presence as this will increase compliance levels of taxpayers in rural areas.

"We shall soon launch another office in Muchinga Province within this year. Our plan is to have our own offices in all provincial centres and later start owning and opening offices at district level.