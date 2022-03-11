ZRA, Smart Zambia stamp deal

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with Smart Zambia Institute (SZI) on information exchange and integration of payment systems on the online government service bus (GSB) and payment gateway project. The SZI is the electronic government division, and in 2019, it launched the GSB as a single window web portal for accessing and delivering selected government services digitally.

The GSB platform has enabled citizens to access public services and make payments electronically from wherever they are and at any time. Speaking at the signing ceremony, ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda said the top priority is to ensure that the authority is sufficiently integrated at process level with key entities locally and within the region.

"This, when achieved will enhance ZRA's operational efficiency and service delivery to the public," Mr Banda said. "We recognise that integration of the tax administration to the rest of the