ZRA seizes ‘onion’ laden truck

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Chirundu

ALERT Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) officers have seized two trucks carrying smuggled goods worth K3 million in Chirundu.

Corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said the first truck was carrying assorted brands of alcohol worth K2.7 million that was falsely declared as onions at Chirundu One Stop Border Post.

Mr Sikalinda told journalists in Chirundu on Tuesday that K5,000 was paid for the onions, yet the actual tax for the liquor was K1.5 million.

“The second truck carrying coated steel coils was intercepted after it used a dummy [fake] bill of entry and avoided to pay taxes worth K162,666.10 in an attempt to rob the nation [of] the much-needed revenue for economic development,” he said.

