ZRA seizes K1m alcoholic drinks declared as filing cabinets

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has impounded a truck laden with an assortment of K1 million worth of alcoholic beverages which were allegedly declared as filing cabinets for the Ministry of General Education.

This seizure comes barely a week after ZRA intercepted two other trucks which were carrying goods valued at K3 million. One of the trucks, which entered Zambia through Chirundu border, was declared to be carrying onion yet it was alcohol.

Early this week, ZRA impounded three trucks laden with over 40,000 litres of fuel declared as being in transit to the Democratic Republic of Congo but the consignment was off loaded in Lusaka.

In yesterday’s incident, ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said the truck which was carrying alcoholic beverages was impounded and issued with a seizure notice. CLICK TO READ MORE