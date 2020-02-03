ZRA seizes goods worth over K2m

ESTHER MSETEKA, Kapiri Mposhi

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has impounded eight motor vehicles and assorted goods worth K2.5 million and with a tax value of K1.3 million.

The six trucks, two small cars and assorted goods were imported through Nakonde border post and impounded at Kapiri Mposhi Enforcement Centre last month.

ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda urged importers to be tax-compliant to avoid their goods and vessels being seized, forfeited and CLICK TO READ MORE