ZRA seizes 200,000 ‘substandard’ bulbs

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has confiscated 200,000 imported incandescent bulbs worth over K200,000 in Chirundu.

Corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda confirmed in an interview recently that the products were substandard and do not meet the regulation to promote energy-saving bulbs.

In 2016, Government banned local manufacturing and importation of incandescent (ordinary) electric bulbs to mitigate the current power deficit