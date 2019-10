ESTHER MSETEKA, Mbala

TO ENSURE effective implementation of value added tax (VAT), the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it will address compliance and administrative challenges such as falsified refund claims that are hampering its execution.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has also pledged to implement the VAT with renewed vigour and initiatives based on smart technologies.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/