ZRA recovers K37 million

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) has saved Government K37 million in undeclared taxes in the first half of this year.

In the period under review, Government made 1,992 interceptions, translating in a recovery of a total of K715.2 million in customs value, ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said.

Mr Chanda said at the launch of ZRA integrity month yesterday that the interceptions were made through the authority’s inspectorate customs enforcement (ICE) unit. CLICK TO READ MORE