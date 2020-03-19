ZRA rakes K480 million

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has so far collected about K480 million in taxes under the standardised motor vehicle duty since inception in 2018.

In 2018, ZRA introduced the standardised motor vehicle duty to give power and control to the final owners of the vehicles.

ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said the introduction of the specific duties has made it possible for importers of second-hand motor vehicles to know in advance how much taxes they have to pay even before their cars arrives at the CLICK TO READ MORE