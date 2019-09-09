ZRA pays out K4bn VAT refunds

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

OVER K4 billion has been paid in value added tax (VAT) refund claims under the 2017 financial year, Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has said.

Currently, ZRA is looking at the 2017 financial year. However, the VAT refunds arrears date back to 2008.

Mr Chanda said in an interview last week that out of the over K4 billion refund that was paid out, almost 70 percent was paid to the mining sector.