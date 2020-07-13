ZRA pays K6bn to mining firms

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has paid over K6 billion to mining firms in value added tax (VAT) refunds in the last six months.

Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said in an interview on Friday that ZRA is paying refunds every month.

Last week, the Zambia Chamber of Mines called on Government to ensure that VAT refunds owed to mining firms are paid to help mitigate the impact of coronavirus on the mining sector, which is the main source of Zambia’s export revenue.

"I am not aware of any month this year we have paid less than K900 million. We are paying between K900 million to K1 billion every month. The problem we have is that some VAT refund arrears are dating back to 2008. Some have been disputed while others have been