ZRA pays K10 billion VAT refunds

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka
ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) has paid out K10.5 billion towards Value Added Tax (VAT) refund in 2019 although this has been a strain on the budget.
The authority paid out K10.5 billion in VAT refunds while K400 million was refunded towards direct taxes and duty drawback.
ZRA Commissioner-General Kingsley Chanda said during a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday that about 78 percent of the VAT refund was paid to the mining sector last year. CLICK TO READ MORE
