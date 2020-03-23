ZRA nets K9.2 billion

ESTHER MSETEKA, Chirundu
THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has exceeded its target for January and February by K226.5 million, representing a 2.5 percent growth.
The target was about K9 billion and over K9.2 billion was collected.
A check at Chirundu Border Post on Friday revealed that traffic for both humans and motor vehicles was operating normally despite Zambia recording two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda, however, said the slowdown in economic activities in the
