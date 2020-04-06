ZRA must shorten clearing process – Lusambo

MIKE MUGALA

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) should reduce the payment period for clearing agents at Chirundu Border Post to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Currently, clearing agents take up to five days to make payments.

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said there is need to decongest the border post to stem the spread of the virus between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mr Lusambo said this recently when he toured the