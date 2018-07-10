ZRA lauds TPA move

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Dar es Salaam

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has welcomed the decision by the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to expand and modernise the Dar es Salaam Port saying it will improve the handling of cargo.

ZRA assistant commissioner for Muchinga Region Joe Simwanza said the authority is hopeful that the ongoing expansion and rehabilitation works at the port of Dar es Salaam will improve facilities and operations for cargo handling.

Mr Simwanza said in an interview that the port of Dar es Salaam has enough capacity to handle huge volumes of cargo and that this will help improve trade between Zambia and Tanzania and other countries in the region