ZRA intercepts trucks carrying ethanol

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has intercepted four trucks carrying ethanol worth K3million declared as empty bottles in transit.

ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said the increase in the smuggling of ethanol, which is 90 percent pure alcohol, has led to the rampant manufacturing of illicit alcohol popularly known as Tujili-jili or Junta.

Mr Sikalinda said currently, ZRA is carrying random inspections on individuals and businesses suspected to be involved in tax evasion