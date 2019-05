ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) has accumulated Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds amounting to K19.6 billion as at end of March 2019 due to unsolved payment issues with regard to rule 18 among others.

VAT rule number 18 requires the companies to show documentation from a country where goods are exported to. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/