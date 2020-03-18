ZRA halts ASYCUDA system upgrade

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has suspended the upgrading of the automated system for customs data (ASYCUDA) World in a bid to reduce traffic at border posts and mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Since its origin in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year, the coronavirus has rapidly spread across the globe and has been declared a global health emergency by World Health Organisation.

“In view of the challenges that our taxpayers are facing with the upgraded system, we have suspended the upgrade exercises. We believe these measures can positively contribute in preventing the spread of the CLICK TO READ MORE