ZRA gets tough with point of sale machines

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

VALUE added tax (VAT) registered companies will be compelled to allow customers pay for goods and services using point of sale (PoS) machines as the country moves towards a cashless society, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has said.

ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said in an interview yesterday that effective January 1, customers should have an option to use their bank cards to buy goods and services using PoS machines.

“Therefore, we require all VAT-registered suppliers to ensure they apply for a point of sale machine from the various service providers such as their commercial banks,” Mr Sikalinda said.

