ZRA donates seized cooking oil to the needy

June 9, 2018
1 Min Read
LIVINGSTONE Central Hospital medical superintendent John Kachimba (left) receiving cooking oil and other items which were seized by Zambia Revenue Authority at the Livingstone ZRA port office from customs deputy commissioner support Reuben Kunda (right) yesterday. PICTURE: CHIMWEMWE MWALE

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone
THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) in Livingstone has seized 5,232 containers of cooking oil worth K152,600 from an importer who allegedly attempted to smuggle the commodity into the country.ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda said the importer was trying to evade payment of duties and taxes.
Mr Chanda warned that the authority is alert and will not tolerate any form of smuggling or concealment of goods resulting in revenue loss for Government.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

