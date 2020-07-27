ZRA donates K1m cooking oil

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority will donate the cooking oil it seized at Chirundu Border Post last Tuesday to various institutions in need of the commodity.

The cooking oil, worth over K1 million, was intercepted after an attempt to smuggle it into the country using fake import permits.

The authority’s corporate communications manager, Topsy Sikalinda, said in a statement yesterday that the cooking oil will be donated to eligible government agencies and institutions, charity organisations and defence forces.

“Cooking oil is a controlled product which requires import permits to be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture before importation,” Mr Sikalinda said.

He said the authority received cooperation from the transporter and it (authority) has proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the transporter was not part of the illegality by the agent and the importer.

"In view of the foregoing, ZRA has decided to release the trucks back to the transporter," he said.