ZRA, councils MoU: Real deal

THE signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and 33 local authorities is a milestone in the quest for revenue diversification.

The issue of expanding the tax base has been on the cards for a long time.

Therefore, the signing of the MoU, which is in phase one of the exercise in which the local authorities will be collecting taxes on behalf of the ZRA, is highly commendable.

Given its mandate of raising K59.3 billion in taxes this year, ZRA can no longer rely only on traditional revenue sources, especially in an economy constricted by Covid-19.

Like any other non-profit-making organisation, ZRA has to explore different sources of revenue for the country to develop.

Corporates such as ZRA, the backbone for Government revenue, should regularly diversify sources of tax revenue to achieve its targets.

Diversification is necessary for corporates to explore uncharted waters to achieve their objectives.

And gladly, ZRA is not afraid to try new initiatives to maximise on revenue collection and one of the strategies is to tap into the comparative advantages of its partners, in this case, the local authorities, which have presence all over the country.

The 33 local authorities identified in phase one will serve as a pilot before others are brought on board.

Local authorities, with hundreds of existing clients and customers is the target by ZRA in its pursuit of widening the tax base.

Councils are in every district. Their proximity to the masses would mitigate the accessibility problem ZRA would ordinarily face.

Councils already collect other types of non-tax income such as land rates. The agency would, therefore, be in addition to their existing duties.

Councils are part of the communities. They are not as scary as banks are to the informal sector. Councils have a human face and are deemed to be user-friendly.

That is why councils are best suited for the agency to collect tax on rental income, base tax and turnover in markets and bus stations.

However, to be able to fulfil the task entrusted by ZRA, local authorities should fully utilise online systems to facilitate online monitoring and tracking of receipts/payments.

There also ought to be prior adequate staff training on both online systems and the attendant financial, operational and administrative guidelines.

Beyond collecting revenue for ZRA, councils will also build their own capacity to enlarge and sustain their revenue base.

Most, if not all, local authorities are struggling financially and have been failing to meet their obligations such as paying salaries and service delivery.

Little wonder they cannot fund infrastructure projects such as road construction and drainages, including other services required to meet the basic needs of residents.

They depend on grants from Central Government despite readily available income streams such as property, sales, and other taxes; charges and fees.

The partnership with ZRA will boost the coffers of the local authorities from the 10 percent commission.

Improved incomes by local authorities will allow them to become financially viable, undertake infrastructure projects, reduce dependency on Central Government and begin to deliver services required by communities.

Local authorities which are yet to be approached by ZRA should not feel left out.

Instead, they should collaborate with one of the 33 councils for the purposes of learning.

This MoU between ZRA and local authorities could be a game-changer for both institutions.