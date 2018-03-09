ZRA collects K7.6 million

CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

ZAMBIA’S stable macro-economic environment has seen the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) collecting K7.6 billion in the last two months of this year, surpassing the target by K440 million.

This represents one third of the K1.5 billion above target collected in 2017.

ZRA commissioner general Kingsley Chanda attributed the good performance to the boosted levels of enforcement and support from various stakeholders.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/