ZRA collects K26bn

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) collected K25.6 billion in the last four months, exceeding the target by 29.3 percent.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said in a statement yesterday that the money was collected between January and April this year.

“Most of these collections are from direct taxes and customs due to reduced smuggling,” Dr Chanda said.

This is according to a statement by ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda.

Meanwhile, ZRA has lifted suspensions slapped on clearing companies that participated in the disruption of border operations in Nakonde.

During a meeting which took over four hours on Monday, ZRA officials and clearing agents also resolved that agents with