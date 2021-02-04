ZRA, CBU pen K90m deal

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has signed a K90 million contract with the Copperbelt University (CBU) to co-develop tax online systems for the former to modernise its operations.

The online systems to be developed include customs management, border management and integrated payment, and will replace the automated system for customs data (ASYCUDA) world system.

In 2015, ZRA implemented the ASYCUDA world system, which is a web-based system for customs taxes administration, but last year the authority suspended its upgrading due to challenges.

ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said the systems will be fully integrated on