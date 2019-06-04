ZRA calls for sales tax submissions

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) has urged the business community to make submissions on the proposed sales tax exemption list to help Government make appropriate adjustments.

Government has released an exempt list of major inputs for the manufacturing sector to cushion the local companies, with exemptions being on capital goods, basic food items, essential goods and services in the health, education and water sectors.