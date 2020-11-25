ZRA boss gets continental position

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner-General Kingsley Chanda has been elected to the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) Council.

The sixth council will govern the institution for the next two years.

ATAF is an international organisation which provides a platform for cooperation among African tax authorities.

According to a statement issued yesterday by ZRA senior corporate affairs officer Robert Zawe, Mr Chanda and his Nigerian counterpart Muhammad Nami were voted by the entire continent while other council members were voted in through