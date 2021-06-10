ZRA beats revenue target

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) exceeded its targeted revenue collection by K7.3 billion in the first five months of 2021, collecting K31.5 billion against a target of K24.2 billion in gross revenue.ZRA Commissioner-General Kingsley Chanda said the authority has also refunded K4.2 billion. In a statement issued yesterday by corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda, Dr Chanda attributed strides made to the customer centric approach where systems have been improved to serve taxpayers.Dr Chanda was speaking yesterday when he toured the refurbished ground floor of Revenue House in Lusaka. He said coronavirus has not only transformed lives but it has affected the business environment as well.In the last 24 hours, Zambia recorded 1,767 new COVID-19 cases out of 14,445 tests conducted and three deaths in Lusaka.Dr Chanda said irrespective of the increase in COVID-19 cases, ZRA remains committed