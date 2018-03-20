Zoona reduces charges by 50 percent

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka

ZOONA has reduced its charges by up to 50 percent to support Government’s efforts to enable people to access safe and reliable financial services.

Company managing director Misozi Bukali said the reduction follows wide consultations with customers and stakeholders in the country.

Ms Bukali said on Thursday evening that charges vary depending on how much one is transacting on the platform.

"Zoona's new prices feature cuts off up to 50 percent particularly in the prices for sending higher amounts. For example, customers can now send money for as little at K50 for money transfers of up to K5, 000. This price cut confirms that we are…